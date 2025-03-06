Kurdistan Presidency urges unity amid challenges

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region emphasized the necessity for collaboration and a unified approach, highlighting the importance of avoiding divisions as Iraq faces significant political, economic, and security challenges.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the late Abdulaziz al-Hakim, former head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI), the presidency underscored the importance of working together during this critical time, noting that Iraq is confronting a series of complex issues, making it more vital than ever to draw inspiration from the leadership of figures like al-Hakim, who always sought to bridge divides and prioritize the nation's interests above all else.

“Today, Iraq is at a pivotal juncture requiring national unity and a shared sense of responsibility among all parties,” the statement read. “The current challenges can only be addressed with wisdom rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and collective cooperation, while avoiding the divisions that hinder progress and stability.”

Who is al-Hakim?

Abdul Aziz al-Hakim, born in 1952 in Najaf, was a prominent Iraqi Shia cleric and politician. He led ISCI, formerly known as the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI), and its military wing, the Badr Brigade.

Al-Hakim co-founded SCIRI in Iran in 1982 after fleeing Saddam Hussein's regime. Following the 2003 US-led invasion, he returned to Iraq, became a member of the Iraqi Governing Council, and succeeded his brother as leader of SCIRI after his assassination.

Under his leadership, ISCI advocated for Shia self-rule in southern Iraq and maintained strong ties with both Iran and the United States. Al-Hakim passed away in 2009 in Tehran from lung cancer.