Kurdistan offers condolences to Turkiye over plane crash

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Presidency extended condolences to Turkiye on Tuesday following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

We extend our condolences to the Republic of Türkiye on the tragic crash of a military plane in Georgia. Our prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time. — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 12, 2025

A Turkish C-130 transport plane with 20 personnel on board crashed on November 11 after departing Azerbaijan for Turkiye, killing everyone aboard, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party that the bodies of 19 personnel have been recovered from the site, while search efforts continue for one missing crew member.

The aircraft’s black box has been retrieved and that a full investigation is underway, he pointed out, adding that regular updates will be provided by the Defense Ministry and the Communications Directorate.