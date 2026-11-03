Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Parliament is scheduled to meet on Wednesday after the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Christian and Turkmen minority blocs called for an end to the legislative deadlock that has persisted since the October 2024 elections.

Parliament’s administrative office scheduled the meeting for 11:00 a.m. local time to complete the unfinished proceedings of the sixth parliamentary term’s inaugural session.

At a press conference on Tuesday, KDP parliamentary bloc leader Vala Fareed criticized the prolonged deadlock, pointing out that more than two years had passed since the elections without parliament resuming its legislative duties or a new Kurdistan Regional Government being formed.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock

Lawmakers Rami Nouri Siyawish and James Hasdo Haido, representing the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian and Armenian communities, urged parliament to resume its inaugural session held in December 2024 and elect new parliamentary leadership.

Turkmen Reform Party bloc leader Muna Qahveci confirmed in a press conference that her bloc had formally requested Wednesday’s session to help end the impasse.

In the October 20, 2024, elections, the KDP secured 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 and the New Generation Movement with 15 in the 100-seat legislature. Although lawmakers took their oaths in December 2024, disputes over parliamentary leadership have stalled legislative work, while disagreements between the KDP and PUK over forming a new cabinet have left Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s government operating in a caretaker capacity.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: alliances and political differences