Kurdistan Parliament police prevent MP Farouk from attending today's session

Shafaq News / The Presidium of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament prevented the head of the New Generation Movement, Kadhim Farouk, from entering the parliament building, after he raised his shoes in front of the members of the Presidency.

The Kurdistan Parliament will hold a special session this morning to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the al-Anfal genocide.

In a statement to reporters, Farouk said that Parliament police prevented him from entering the building as he did not apologize yet.

This is the second time that Farouk had been denied entry.

"I will not apologize from Parliament. Rather, both the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan should apologize to the people of Kurdistan," he added.