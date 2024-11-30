Kurdistan Parliament announces agenda for its first session

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament has released the agenda for its inaugural session of the sixth legislative term, scheduled for Monday, December 2.

“The session will commence at 11:00 a.m. and will be presided over by the oldest elected member of parliament, who will take the constitutional oath and oversee the session's proceedings.” The Parliament explained.

The final item on the agenda includes the swearing-in of all elected members for the new parliamentary term under the supervision of the interim speaker.

The parliamentary office has confirmed that all preparations for the session have been completed.

The session follows a regional decree issued by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, calling for the parliament to convene after the 100-seat legislature was elected last October.