Kurdistan Islamic Union seeks single Kurdish front

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Islamic Union has launched a new initiative to unify Kurdish parties under a single political framework to strengthen Kurdish leverage in Baghdad, senior party official Mustafa Abdullah announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah confirmed the proposal has already been shared with the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed) and will soon be delivered to other Kurdish factions. He explained that the goal is to form a unified Kurdish front—similar to the Shiite Coordination Framework and the newly formed Sunni National Political Council—to protect the Kurdish share in Iraq’s power structure.

Although Abdullah previously told Shafaq News that no formal proposal had been submitted, he expressed full backing for any serious effort to consolidate Kurdish positions following the recent parliamentary elections.

Earlier this week, Sunni forces—who secured 77 seats—announced the formation of the National Political Council at a meeting hosted by Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, bringing together the Taqaddum (Progress) Party, Al-Azm (Determination) Party, Al-Hasm National Alliance, and Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party.

On the Shiite side, the Coordination Framework—currently leading the government—has declared itself the largest parliamentary bloc, joined by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Alliance (Al-Ima’ar Wal-Tanmiya).

Final results from the November 11 election show Shiite parties winning 187 seats, including some on Sunni-led lists, while Kurdish factions collectively claimed 56 seats.