Iraq’s CF vows timely post-vote cabinet

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) said it would form the next government within constitutional deadlines following the November 11 parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the bloc vowed to reunite after the vote “to preserve state stability and reflect voters’ will,” describing participation as a “national duty.”

Formed in 2021, the CF brings together major Shiite factions and holds about 130 parliamentary seats. It became the leading Shiite alliance after Muqtada al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement withdrew in 2022, and now heads Iraq’s ruling coalition, seeking to maintain its current influence.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Shiite giants clash for Soul of the House