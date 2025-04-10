Iraq’s SAC meets tonight: Plotting al-Sadr’s return to elections on agenda

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s State Administration Coalition is scheduled to convene on Thursday to tackle key political developments, a Coordination Framework (CF) source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is expected to attend the session, which follows earlier internal CF deliberations. Discussions will focus on the electoral schedule, ongoing teacher protests, and the federal budget’s referral to Parliament.

“The CF also plans to explore strategies to persuade cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to rejoin the electoral process and ensure elections proceed as planned,” the source noted.

Al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement, announced in March he would not participate in the upcoming elections. He withdrew from politics in mid-2022, resigning his bloc’s MPs and rejecting engagement with what he called “corrupt politicians.”