Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union condemns attacks in Aleppo

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union described the attacks carried out by Syrian army forces on Kurdish neighborhoods in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo as a grave injustice against the Kurdish population.

In a statement, the union said it strongly condemns the attacks, adding that what is taking place constitutes a “serious violation and a major injustice committed against the Kurdish component.” It called on all parties involved to work toward de-escalation and preventing further escalation.

The recent clashes between the Syrian government forces and SDF lasted for three days, resulting in more than 10 civilian deaths and 100 injuries, in addition to at least 20 casualties among fighters from both sides.

Following a ceasefire announced by Syria’s Defense Ministry, sources told Shafaq News that the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces reached an agreement, under US mediation, to facilitate the withdrawal of Asayish fighters with their light weapons from Kurdish-majority neighborhoods in Aleppo to areas in northeastern Syria. However, the General Council of the Sheikh Maqsoud-Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo of northern Syria, said on Friday it would remain defending the area, warning that "ongoing attacks aim to forcibly displace residents and alter Aleppo’s demographic composition."

