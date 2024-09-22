Kurdistan Deputy PM confirms elections will proceed as sheduled, urges transparent campaigning

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talaban on Sunday said that the region's upcoming parliamentary elections will be held on time and called for election campaigns to be conducted without conflict to ensure transparency.

"Our message is clear: the elections must be fair and transparent, and campaigning should take place without disturbances or disputes," Talabani said during a press conference. He reiterated that the sixth parliamentary elections would proceed as scheduled without delay.

Talabani addressed the issue of delayed salary payments, hinting at positive developments in talks with Baghdad. "Today, around 570 billion dinars have been transferred to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s account for salaries," he said. "Further funds are expected to ensure that all salaries are paid in full."

He added that a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government would visit Baghdad soon to continue negotiations on the salaries and pensions.

On a planned population census in disputed areas, Talabani warned against using it for political purposes. "The census must be conducted scientifically and methodologically, without political exploitation, and it should safeguard the rights of Kurds in these areas," he said.