Kurdistan Communist Party denounces the Turkish operation in the region

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Communist Party decried on Saturday the military operation carried out by Turkish forces in Karah mountain of Amadiyah district, north of Duhok governorate.

"We strongly condemn this operation and this blatant attack by the occupying Turkish forces," the party said in a statement today.

The party stated, "this is not the first time that the Turkish army launches a military operation inside the Kurdistan Region territory, and we believe it will not be the last. Therefore, it is mandatory, and as soon as possible, for the United Nations and the large countries in the world to put an end to Erdogan's plans in the region."

The statement criticized Turkey's adoption of the "military option" in approaching the Kurdish issue, demanding the Turkish government to evaluate the situation and consider a "peaceful and democratic political solution" which it deemed as "the most effective solution".

The Communist Party called on the Regional and the Federal governments to publicly denounce the military operation and demand stopping it, "Silence motivates Turkey to continue violating the sovereignty of Iraq's land and establish more military bases in the Kurdistan Region."