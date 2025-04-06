Call for justice: Iraq’s Communist Party demands Feyli Kurd rights

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Communist Party called for the passage of laws to restore the rights of the Feyli Kurds, providing compensation for the injustices they have endured.

In an official statement, the party expressed "pride and deep appreciation" for the sacrifices made by Feyli Kurdish citizens, particularly those who were victims of the brutal crimes carried out by the former regime.

The group also honored the “resilience” of Feyli Kurds on Martyrs' Day, stressing the need to restore their citizenship rights and compensate them for their suffering.

The Feyli Kurds, an ethnically Kurdish and predominantly Shiite minority, were subjected to systematic persecution under Saddam Hussein’s regime, particularly during the 1980s. Thousands were stripped of their citizenship, forcibly deported, imprisoned, and executed in what historians have described as a campaign driven by both ethnic and sectarian motives.