President Nechirvan Barzani mourns passing of Iraqi communist leader

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani mourned the death of Noman Alwan Suhail Al-Tamimi, President of the Iraqi Communist Party’s Peshmerga Association.

Barzani stated on X, “It is with deep sadness and grief that we received news of the passing of the freedom fighter and national figure Noman Alwan Suhail Al-Tamimi (Lieutenant Khadr), President of the Iraqi Communist Supporters League.”

“The deceased was a fighter in the Iraqi Communist Party, and one of the most prominent leaders of the Battle of Hendren 1966 during the glorious September Revolution. He devoted his life to the struggle for a democratic Iraq, and gained the appreciation of his comrades and the Kurdish and Iraqi national leaders.”

President Barzani continued, “As we condole the family, relatives and companions of the deceased, and share their sorrows, we pray to God Almighty to cover his pure soul with his mercy and compassion.”