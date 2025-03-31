Kurdish Presidency commemorates anniversary of Iraqi, Kurdish Communist Parties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended congratulations to the leadership, and supporters of the Iraqi and Kurdish Communist Party on their anniversary.

In an official statement, the presidency praised “the national role, struggle, and political contributions of both parties in confronting dictatorship and participating in political life," acknowledging the contributions of past communist activists “who served the nation and its people.”

The presidency concluded the message with a tribute to “the martyrs of the communist movement” and all those who sacrificed their lives for Kurdistan.

​The Communist Party of Kurdistan – Iraq (CPK) is a Kurdish political party established in 1993, originating from the Kurdish branch of the Iraqi Communist Party.