Kurdish village goes fully solar in new Rwanga project

The Rwanga Foundation announced on Wednesday that the Gri Bie village, in Batifa District of Zakho in northern Iraq, has been fully converted to solar power, ending its reliance on fuel generators.

In a statement, Rwanga revealed that the new system provides 754 amps of electricity, supplying 43 houses, a mosque, and a school with continuous power for 310 residents.

"The project not only reduces environmental harm but also encourages displaced families to return, helping revive agriculture and strengthen food security in the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

Other villages have also seen similar initiatives this year, with solar systems introduced in al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil. Rwanga said further expansions are planned.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.