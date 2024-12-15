Kurdish leader Barzani with former Iraqi President Barham Salih: Political developments on the table

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received former Iraqi President and Kurdish politician Dr. Barham Salih in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting took place at his residence in Saladin Resort.

"During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, and discussed current issues in the Kurdistan Region,” the statement affirmed.