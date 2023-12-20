Kurdish leader Barzani, U.S. Under Secretary of State highlight coordination in addressing terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and the Consul General in Erbil, Mark Stroh.

According to a statement by Barzani's office, the talks covered political developments in Iraq and the region, outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, the constitutional rights of Kurds, financial entitlements, and security threats.

Leader Barzani underscored Erbil's commitment to stability and problem-solving through dialogue with the federal government, expressing concerns about factors hindering progress, including the return of displaced individuals and normalization in the Sinjar region.

Both sides highlighted the importance of coordination in addressing terrorism and security challenges.