Kurdish group blames Turkiye of ignoring peace push after PKK disbands

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) accused the Turkish government of ignoring the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s recent initiative to end armed struggle.

The KCK’s Head of External Relations Department Zagros Hewa told Shafaq News that despite intense political and social debate in Turkiye surrounding the PKK’s decisions, reactions have remained confined to theoretical discussions, he noted, adding that “the absence of an official response reflects Ankara’s ongoing policy of denial and disregard.”

He further expressed regret over the continued isolation of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who remains imprisoned on Imrali Island without access to lawyers, family, journalists, or political representatives.

Regarding Turkish operations, the KCK official pointed out that Turkiye continues military actions in Kurdish regions of southeastern Turkiye as well as in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, “while Ankara maintains threats against the self-administration model in northeastern Syria.”

Hewa emphasized that the PKK’s decision to end the armed struggle is irreversible and called on Turkiye to end military operations, lift Ocalan’s isolation, and release political prisoners. He urged Ankara to initiate inclusive dialogue and enact legal reforms recognizing Kurdish rights, warning that failure to engage would squander a historic chance for lasting peace.

On May 12, the PKK declared its disbandment, marking the end of more than 40 years of armed conflict with Turkiye. The decision came in response to a February appeal from the group’s imprisoned founder, Abdullah Ocalan, who called on members to lay down their arms and dissolve the organization.

Nonetheless, Turkiye’s Defense Ministry stated earlier this week that military operations against PKK elements would persist while confirming ongoing efforts to set up a joint framework for disarmament.