Kurdish President, Canadian Ambassador explore economic cooperation

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed with Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Christopher Boehm bilateral ties and recent political developments in the country.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the talks focused on preparations for the November 2025 parliamentary elections, Kurdistan’s internal political dynamics, and ongoing efforts to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening Ottawa-Erbil relations, particularly in the economic sector, and explored opportunities for Canadian private companies to invest and operate in the Region.