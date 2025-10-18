Kurdish Feyli women mobilize for November's elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Feyli Front on Saturday discussed the role of Kurdish women in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and their support for the list representing them.

In a panel featuring candidate Sara Abdullah Feyli and Feyli Women’s Association official Rana Ahmed al-Mandalawi, the speakers highlighted the contributions of Kurdish women to the political process, underlining their active participation and commitment to defending its freedom and interests.

Candidate Sara Abdullah Feyli underscored support from Feyli Front leader Maher Rashid and other Feyli entities, noting that her platform focuses on defending the women’s community and reclaiming its place within legal frameworks.

“Feyli unity, cooperation, and engagement with national forces will have a significant impact on passing key legislation benefiting Feylis, who continue to face the consequences of past hardships,” she remarked.

Vivian Feyli, media official of the Feyli Front, highlighted that Kurdish women carry a significant responsibility in the legislative elections, emphasizing that “woman’s vote is not simply cast arbitrarily; it represents continuity, renewal, and the strengthening of national identity.”

Iraq is finalizing preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections, with nearly 20 million Iraqis expected to vote across 8,700 centers and 39,000 stations. Voters will choose 329 lawmakers, including 106 seats reserved for women.

