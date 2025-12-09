Kurdish Deputy PM touts Al-Sulaymaniyah economic appeal

Shafaq News - Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah is emerging as an attractive destination for investors, Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani noted on Tuesday, pointing to the city’s strong security, skilled workforce, and expanding economic opportunities.

Speaking at the International Investment Conference, Talabani described Al-Sulaymaniyah—long recognized as Kurdistan’s cultural capital—as steadily building a robust economy, with the private sector driving much of its progress.

He also highlighted its universities, research centers, and entrepreneurial talent, while referencing the Kurdish government’s efforts to modernize the economy through technology, streamline government processes, and increase transparency.

“The government is committed to fostering private sector growth and investment,” he concluded, stressing that collaborative efforts can deliver better services to the people of Kurdistan.

In 2024, Al-Sulaymaniyah attracted an estimated $2.603 billion through more than 50 new licensed projects, primarily from local investors, with some contributions from other Iraqi provinces, according to Iraq's Ministry of Finance.

These investments flowed into a range of sectors—including housing, industry, commercial services, and tourism—with major activity concentrated in the city’s urban, industrial, and residential zones.