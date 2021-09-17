Report

Talabani in the aftermath of the PKK commander assassination: al-Sulaymaniyah is a safe city

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-17T12:36:44+0000
Talabani in the aftermath of the PKK commander assassination: al-Sulaymaniyah is a safe city

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, condemned the assassination of a commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Shukri Sarhad, in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Friday.

In a press release he issued earlier today, Talabani called on the security forces to spare no effort to "apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice."

"Al-Sulaymaniyah is a stable and safe city. Everyone can live here under stability without discrimination."

PKK's foreign relations accused the Turkish intelligence of assassinating Yasin Bolut, aka Shukri Sarhad.

