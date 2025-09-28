Armed factions still threaten Iraq investors, US warns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Armed groups in Iraq continue to threaten investors and deter business activity, Eric Camuso, economic advisor at the US Embassy in Baghdad, warned on Sunday.

Addressing the Iraq Investment Forum, Camuso highlighted that Iraq attracts strong interest, noting that promising opportunities are driving increased US investment in the country.

While acknowledging that the security environment in Iraq is safer and significantly improved compared with 15 years ago, he emphasized that armed factions remain active, discouraging investment across the country.

“The US remains committed to supporting Iraq by backing foreign investment opportunities and safeguarding businessmen and investors to ensure their success in the country,” Camuso stressed.

The United States has recently designated four Iraqi groups linked to Iran as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The designation blocks their access to the US financial system and prohibits Americans from engaging in business with them, effectively exposing and isolating the groups while limiting the resources they could use to carry out attacks.