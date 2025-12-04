KRSC attributes Lajan violence to internal and external “sabotage” plots

Shafaq News – Erbil

Internal and external actors were behind the recent violence in Lajan village in Erbil province, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) announced on Thursday, vowing to prosecute all those involved.

In a statement, the council linked the unrest to a broader network of “coordinated sabotage plots,” including attempted attacks on the Khor Mor gas field, oil refineries, power plants, and planned bombings in Erbil and Duhok.

The KRSC said media outlets affiliated with political factions, opposition groups, and foreign entities had inflamed tensions to destabilize the Region, adding that “gunfire was deliberately used to provoke security forces into causing civilian casualties, aiming to blame the authorities and prompt armed group intervention.”

Security agencies, the council confirmed, uncovered the network, foiled additional attacks, and detained several individuals who allegedly received orders from actors inside and outside Iraq, including “militia groups.”

The KRSC also released a video confession from Nechirvan Issa Mir, who claimed he joined the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in 2021 through Jawhar Agha Herki and later led Branch 14 of the party.

This is a breaking story…