Dozens arrested in Kurdistan Region for drug trafficking, seizures reported

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) revealed on Wednesday the arrest of dozens of drug traders and users, including locals and foreigners, over the past nine months.

In a statement, the Council stated that "between October 24, 2023, and July 12, 2024, Asayish forces successfully apprehended numerous individuals accused of drug trafficking, both local and foreign, along with many users."

"Large quantities of various narcotics were reportedly seized, including crystal methamphetamine, liquid crystal meth, marijuana, cyanide, heroin, and marijuana, alongside substantial amounts of ecstasy pills and tramadol."

The Council detailed the confiscation of 952 kilograms of narcotics over the past eight months, 365 kilograms of ecstasy pills amounting to 2,200 thousand pills, and 205 kilograms of crystal meth.

Additionally, 206 kilograms of foam-laced ecstasy pills, equivalent to 1,200 thousand pills, 28,944 strips of tramadol, 82 kilograms of marijuana, 51 kilograms of liquid crystal meth, 28 kilograms and 5 grams of heroin, 28 kilograms of cyanide, and 3 kilograms of marijuana were seized.

All suspects have been referred to the judiciary to face justice, the Council affirmed.

Notably, the Kurdish Government (KRG) has intensified efforts to address drug trafficking and addiction, urging cooperation from both Kurdish and international communities to tackle what it termed an "endemic" threat.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to combating drugs and psychotropic substances in Erbil last March, PM Masrour Barzani highlighted the Government's actions to eliminate the proliferation of drugs, calling for collective action to eradicate the root causes of drug-related challenges.

Barzani pointed to armed groups operating in disputed areas between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as along the Region's borders with neighboring countries, as hindrances to Kurdish security forces' efforts in combating drug trafficking. These groups, he noted, exploit security vulnerabilities and impede anti-drug operations.