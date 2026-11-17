Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday said the KRI wants to broaden its partnership with Germany, during a visit to Erbil by German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali Radovan.

Alabali Radovan, who led a delegation including German lawmakers, ministry officials and diplomats, said Germany remains committed to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in economic development and stability.

The talks also covered the situation of the Yazidi community and recent regional developments.