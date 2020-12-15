Report

KRG to enhance its diplomatic representation in several countries

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-15T11:04:06+0000
KRG to enhance its diplomatic representation in several countries

Shafaq News / The official of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday his department's intention to enhance the Region's diplomatic representation in several countries that wish to have political, diplomatic, and economic relations with Kurdistan.

In a press conference, he said that the outbreak of COVID-19 caused the suspension of the department's communication with other countries, noting that several companies may soon come to the Region for investment.

He added that the work of the regional government representatives abroad is not limited to representing the regional government's policy and strategy and includes communication at the cultural, social and economic level, indicating that the government representatives "bear a great responsibility in this field."

