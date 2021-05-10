KRG devises a plan to develop Tourism in Kurdistan: more than 60 projects, including car cable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Tourism, Sasan Awni, revealed a proposal to establish a "cable car system" in the northeast of the capital of Kurdistan, Erbil, calling investors to consider implementing projects in the Region.

Awni said in a statement today, Monday, "Kurdistan Regional government (KRG) pays heed to tourism. There is a specialized independent commission that runs this sector. It has a master plan for the entire Region."

Awni said that the plan envisages 60 to 65 large and intermediate projects, including a cable car project at Safin mountain in Shaqlawa, Erbil, similar to that implemented in Zawa mountain in Erbil.

The Minister called the venture capitalists and the investors to "operationalize their funds in touristic projects in Kurdistan and exploiting the mountains similar to what took place in Duhok."

"If the private sector wishes to invest in those areas, the government will support them in all fields, especially Tourism."