President Barzani urges restraint as US-Israel-Iran war escalates

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday urged all sides to act with “sensitivity and responsibility” amid the intensifying US-Israel-Iran war.

In a statement marking the 56th anniversary of the 1970 autonomy agreement, Barzani described the occasion as a historic milestone recognizing the rights of the Kurdish people and laid the legal foundation for the Kurdistan Region’s later political gains.

The agreement proved that dialogue and peaceful solutions are the only path to stability, he said, warning that Iraq’s past abandonment of the deal in favor of force had led to war, destruction, and long-term instability whose consequences the country still faces.

He also called for unity among Kurdish political forces, stressing that cooperation remains essential to protecting Kurdistan’s federal status and constitutional rights while keeping both Iraq and the Region away from the risks of expanding war.