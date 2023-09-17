KRG clarifies Federal funding for employee salaries

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance in the Kurdistan Regional Government issued a clarification regarding the financing of the salaries of regional employees by the federal government in Baghdad.
In a brief statement, the ministry addressed the 700 billion Iraqi dinars that are set to be sent from Baghdad in the form of loans, specifying that these funds will be allocated for paying the salaries for the month of July.
Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Cabinet approved the financing of the Kurdistan Regional Government to cover the salaries of employees for the last three months. This decision comes after Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, announced an agreement with Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to secure the salaries of citizens.
A knowledgeable government source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Federal Cabinet, during its regular session today, approved the financing of the Kurdistan Region with an amount of 700 billion Iraqi dinars to cover the salaries of employees for the last three months.