Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday backed Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's initiative calling on all political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to hold talks and resolve their disputes.

During its weekly meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the cabinet urged ministers from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to resume attending cabinet meetings and return to their government duties.

The cabinet also reviewed a recent visit to Baghdad by a high-level KRI delegation led by Masrour Barzani, who called for respect for Iraq's federal system and the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status, along with a fair allocation of its federal budget share, during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Building on those talks, the cabinet instructed its delegation to continue negotiations on the draft 2027 federal budget, seeking a comprehensive agreement that secures salaries and other financial entitlements.

The electricity minister, who also serves as acting natural resources minister, presented a report on the Khor Mor gas field attack, which halted gas production and reduced electricity supplies to residents. The Electricity Ministry is working to offset part of the shortfall using power plants fueled by heavy fuel oil, diesel, and associated gas, along with hydroelectric generation.

The interior minister also briefed the cabinet on the joint security committee established by the Iraqi government and KRG to investigate the attack. According to the government’s statement, the investigation remains ongoing.