KRG backs Al-Zaidi anti-corruption campaign

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region reaffirmed its support on Sunday for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign.

Speaking at the inauguration of a local project, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has played “a key role in pursuing those involved in corruption cases describing relations between Erbil and Baghdad as "very good.”

On the same day the anti-corruption operation was launched on June 28, Iraqi authorities took custody of eight suspects arrested in Erbil, including three lawmakers. Iraq’s judiciary also announced later the recovery of 375 kilograms of gold linked to the corruption case involving detained Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili, following coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region.

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