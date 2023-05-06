KRG announces large-scale export of local products to Sweden

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Saturday said that a local company has successfully exported a large quantity of locally-produced goods to the Swedish market in a testament of growing partnership between the two nations.

In an official statement released today, the government revealed that the local company had exported 22 metric tons of local products to Sweden just this week.

The shipment contained an assortment of goods, including Rashi and locally-produced rice cultivated by the region's farmers.

These commodities were meticulously packaged in bags and cardboard boxes, proudly displaying the phrase "Made in Kurdistan."