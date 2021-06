Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had approved two-billion-dinar worth projects in Erbil.

The Ministry said in a press release today, Sunday, allocated 2,120,809,000 Iraqi dinars to execute projects in Erbil Municipality.

"The amount is mainly 15% of the Municipalities income, 100% of Municipality Chair lands' sales," the statement said, "the projects to be established or completed with this amount is 25."