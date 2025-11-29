KRG: External actors exploiting unrest in Gwer after Khor Mor strike

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that external players are using local agitators to destabilize Gwer sub-district in Erbil’s Makhmur district.

In a statement, the ministry said the initial attempt to disrupt the Region began with the strike on Khor Mor, which halted gas production. When authorities shifted to liquid fuel to keep power stations running, a group described as rioters blocked tanker routes and opened fire at civilians in Gwer, killing one person and wounding several others.

The ministry said it will not allow “good faith and public services to be exploited,” adding that those responsible will face legal action and that “no one stands above accountability.”

The clarification follows a confrontation between security forces and residents near a power facility in Gwer, southwest of Erbil, where tensions flared two days after the gas installation came under attack.

