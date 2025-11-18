KDP vows firm action against “election result manipulation”

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday warned against any manipulation of the final results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, stressing that it will take a firm stance against such attempts.

In a statement, the bureau strongly rejected any “interference to alter election outcomes, particularly regarding the quota system,” adding that the voting process was conducted in a democratic, free, and transparent environment.

KDP secured more than 1.09 million votes nationwide (26 seats) in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections, according to figures from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and party tallies.

