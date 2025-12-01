Kurdish official, UNAMI Chief discuss Iraq elections and government formation

Shafaq News - Erbil

Francesco Revuelto-Lanao, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) office in Erbil, On Monday, praised the recent Iraqi elections, noting that a new government is expected to form soon.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Government media office, Revuelto-Lanao met with Dindar Zebari, coordinator for international recommendations in the government, to discuss the elections, government formation, the return of Iraqi families from al-Hol camp, and the conclusion of UNAMI’s mission.

In the statement, Revuelto-Lanao expressed concern that several key issues remain unresolved and may face new challenges after the mission’s end, particularly the management of future elections in Iraq and outstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

He described the return of 24,000 Iraqis from al-Hol camp, with another 5,000 awaiting repatriation, as a significant step toward their reintegration into society.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of forming a new Kurdish government, citing its direct impact on citizens’ interests and on all political actors in the region.

Created in 2003 under Resolution 1500 after the US-led invasion,UNAMI was initially tasked with supporting Iraq’s transitional government. Its mission later expanded to include political mediation, electoral support, and humanitarian coordination. Its mandate ends in late 2025.