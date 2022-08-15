Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP prepares for an "important" meeting on Monday

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-15T07:44:03+0000
KDP prepares for an "important" meeting on Monday

Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political bureau, Kakamin Najjar, said that the party will organize an "important" meeting today, Monday.

Najjar told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will discuss the latest political developments in the country.

The leader of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, asked the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, but the meeting failed to deliver, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Barzani and al-Ameri failed to find common ground between the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party during the meeting.

Al-Ameri asked Barzani to try to convince the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to sit at the same table with the Coordination Framework, the source added.

related

The Kurdistan Democratic Party to hold its general conference next May

Date: 2021-02-23 13:41:12
The Kurdistan Democratic Party to hold its general conference next May

KDP welcomes al-Sadr's decision to reverse the elections boycott

Date: 2021-08-28 14:54:05
KDP welcomes al-Sadr's decision to reverse the elections boycott

The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

Date: 2022-01-03 19:32:41
The top Kurdish parties to work together for unifying the “KURDISH HOUSE”

KDP denies receiving any invitation to visit the United States

Date: 2021-02-24 20:17:48
KDP denies receiving any invitation to visit the United States

KDP works to reform the Kurdish Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-09-04 14:07:21
KDP works to reform the Kurdish Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament

KDP: we waived the position of the Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-01-10 17:06:15
KDP: we waived the position of the Iraqi Presidency

KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

Date: 2021-03-19 11:06:35
KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

KDP and PUK end Erbil's meeting on a positive note

Date: 2022-05-25 14:14:30
KDP and PUK end Erbil's meeting on a positive note