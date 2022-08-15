KDP prepares for an "important" meeting on Monday

Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political bureau, Kakamin Najjar, said that the party will organize an "important" meeting today, Monday.

Najjar told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will discuss the latest political developments in the country.

The leader of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, asked the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, but the meeting failed to deliver, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Barzani and al-Ameri failed to find common ground between the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party during the meeting.

Al-Ameri asked Barzani to try to convince the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to sit at the same table with the Coordination Framework, the source added.