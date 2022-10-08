Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP leader, PM Barzani, bless Muslims, hope for goodness and peace for people

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-08T08:27:33+0000
KDP leader, PM Barzani, bless Muslims, hope for goodness and peace for people

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani congratulated Muslims on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Mawlid an-nabawi).

KDP leader said, "I bless all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide." Hoping that goodness, blessing, and peace will grow over the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

"We hope that the principle of brotherhood and coexistence will become deeper among our people." He added.

In turn, the Kurdish Prime Minister hoped that this occasion would help " promote the supreme religious and human values, and the culture of solidarity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the peoples."

related

Masoud Barzani held a series of meetings to resolve the political deadlock-KDP statement says

Date: 2022-05-08 17:41:45
Masoud Barzani held a series of meetings to resolve the political deadlock-KDP statement says

Leader Barzani discusses local files with UNAMI chief 

Date: 2022-08-22 14:44:03
Leader Barzani discusses local files with UNAMI chief 

Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-24 16:23:41
Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church calls on Masoud Barzani to bring Iraqi parties together

Date: 2021-12-12 12:19:34
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church calls on Masoud Barzani to bring Iraqi parties together

Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-22 14:29:28
Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Date: 2021-05-12 08:51:08
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Bafel Talabani to visit Masoud Barzani soon, senior KDP official says

Date: 2022-02-10 09:06:00
Bafel Talabani to visit Masoud Barzani soon, senior KDP official says

Leader Barzani: 2017 independence referendum is a historic achievement

Date: 2021-09-25 07:51:26
Leader Barzani: 2017 independence referendum is a historic achievement