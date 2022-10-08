KDP leader, PM Barzani, bless Muslims, hope for goodness and peace for people

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, and PM Masrour Barzani congratulated Muslims on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Mawlid an-nabawi).

KDP leader said, "I bless all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide." Hoping that goodness, blessing, and peace will grow over the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

"We hope that the principle of brotherhood and coexistence will become deeper among our people." He added.

In turn, the Kurdish Prime Minister hoped that this occasion would help " promote the supreme religious and human values, and the culture of solidarity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the peoples."