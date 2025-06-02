KDP criticizes Baghdad over budget, Praises Kurdish unity

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Central Committee met to discuss key issues, including the Kurdistan Region’s relationship with the federal government and intra-Kurdish political relations.

In a statement, the party accused “some in Baghdad” of abandoning federalism in favor of centralization, disregarding the constitution and political agreements made to form the government. The committee reaffirmed support for the KDP’s stance on Kurdistan Region salaries, condemned “the use of salaries and the budget as political pressure tools,” and urged resolving disputes through constitutional means. It also praised the unified Kurdish position expressed on May 31, 2025.

The KDP recognized its ongoing efforts to unify Kurdish parties ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections. The party noted that “a broadly attended joint meeting—convened to coordinate positions on federal financial decisions—was successful and productive despite some parties declining to participate.”

Regarding Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent visit to the United States, the committee affirmed that it “strengthened ties with the US, supporting both the Region’s and Iraq’s economy.”

The meeting further addressed efforts to form the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s upcoming legislative elections on November 11, where a detailed strategy and committee action plan were reviewed and formally approved.