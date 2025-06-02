Loan within days to avert pre-Eid salary crisis in Kurdistan

Loan within days to avert pre-Eid salary crisis in Kurdistan
2025-06-02T10:57:34+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is expected to send an emergency loan to the Kurdistan Region within the next two days to cover public sector salaries ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Iraqi lawmaker Karwan Yaroes told Shafaq News that the payment aims to ensure employees receive their wages before the Eid Al-Adha holiday, on Friday, June 6.

However, he noted that a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court prohibits treating funds sent to the Kurdistan Region as loans, citing Kurdistan's entitlement to a share of the national budget.

Yaroes also called for the formation of a joint committee after the Eid holiday to revisit the Baghdad-Erbil financial agreement and implement any pending terms within 30 days.

Earlier, sources informed Shafaq News that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed readiness to disburse May salaries for Kurdistan employees under two conditions: the funds must be issued as a temporary loan outside the formal budget framework, and a joint committee must be formed with the regional government to find a lasting resolution to the ongoing salary crisis.

A letter from Finance Minister Taif Sami to the Kurdistan Regional Government, seen by Shafaq News, stated that further financing could not continue as the Region had already exceeded its 12.67% allocation under the federal budget law.

The ministry also reported that the Kurdistan Region generated 19.9 trillion dinars in oil and non-oil revenues from 2023 to April 2025 but has only transferred 598.5 billion dinars to the federal treasury during that period.

The funding freeze triggered a strong backlash from Kurdish political groups. Kurdish parliamentary blocs issued a joint statement urging PM al-Sudani to intervene, calling the halt in payments a “clear constitutional violation” and a form of “political targeting.”

In a separate meeting, Kurdish parties condemned the decision, saying it undermines the constitutional status of the region and emphasized dialogue as the only path to resolving disputes.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon