PM Barzani declares new phase of US-KRG strategic partnership

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced that his recent visit to the United States marked the beginning of a new phase in strategic partnership.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Duhok, Barzani highlighted a broad reform agenda in Kurdistan aimed at “improving the livelihoods of our people and ensuring sustainable economic growth.” He noted that the US visit resulted in the signing of several agreements with leading American energy companies, adding, “These agreements will create high-quality job opportunities and stimulate a culture of innovation and investment in the Region.”

“Kurdistan is undergoing an economic transformation not solely dependent on oil, but focused on diversifying key sectors such as agriculture and banking,” he said, pointing to infrastructure initiatives, including efforts to improve water distribution and the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund to protect the future of coming generations.

The Kurdish PM announced continued progress on the Runaki Project, aimed at delivering stable, long-term electricity supply, alongside the launch of “Hesabi” (My Account), the Region’s first digital banking initiative designed to promote financial inclusion and transparency. He further encouraged investment in AI innovation centers and called for greater cooperation between universities and the tech sector, urging the Kurdish youth to actively participate in what he called a global revolution.