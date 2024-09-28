KDP calls for implementation of Article 140 ahead of Kirkuk census

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hassan Majid, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, called for the full implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution,

"Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution was designed to resolve issues in disputed areas through a phased process—compensation, normalization, and a census. Hundreds of displaced people have yet to receive compensation, which means parts of the process remain incomplete in Kirkuk and other areas affected by demographic changes under the Ba'ath regime," Majid told Shafaq News Agency.

He stressed the importance of addressing the historical displacement of Kurds from Kirkuk, noting, "Over 4,500 Kurdish villages in and around Kirkuk were destroyed, and many residents were forced to leave. These people must be allowed to return and be included in the census, as they are the original inhabitants of the region."

Majid stressed that the census is crucial for Iraq, providing comprehensive data on the population, including youth, women, and children, as well as vital indicators like poverty rates and infrastructure needs. "This data is critical for planning services, and projects, and understanding the demographics of each region," he added.

Regarding the KDP’s participation in the Provincial Council sessions, Majid said, "Our attendance at Kirkuk council sessions depends on a decision from the Federal Supreme Court. Some argue that the local government formation was legal, while others claim it was not. The court’s decision will be final in settling this matter."

Earlier this week, KDP official Mohammed Kamal urged the government to delay the census in Kirkuk until Article 140 is fully implemented. "While preparations for the census are necessary, the situation in Kirkuk is unique. Many displaced residents are still in the Kurdistan Region, and thousands of Kurdish villages were destroyed by the Ba'ath regime in 1988," Kamal said during a press conference.

Iraq's last full census was in 1987, with a follow-up in 1997 that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on unofficial estimates from research institutions. In 2022, the Ministry of Planning estimated Iraq's population at over 42 million.

The census has been delayed due to concerns over its politicization, with ethnic groups in disputed areas like Kirkuk—including Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen—voicing opposition, fearing the results could affect their political aspirations in a city that sits atop major oil fields.