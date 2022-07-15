KDP calls for Implementing joint coordination plan ASAP

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party stressed on Friday the need to implement the joint coordination plan as soon as possible.

Member of the party in Diyala, Ibrahim Aziz, told Shafaq News agency that 80% of the Kurdish residents in Khanaqin left their homes in more than 30 villages located on the outskirts of Khanaqin, due to security problems and the presence of ISIS terrorists near them.

He added that the coordination level between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces is sub-optimal, and does not cover all the areas on the outskirts of Khanaqin, calling for implementing the joint coordination plan as soon as possible to secure these areas and encourage the residents to return to their homes.

Aziz added that addressing the situation cannot be done but through joint coordination, but the current political impasse is hindering its implementation, noting that ISIS is still a threat to the mentioned areas, taking advantage of the security gaps.

The outskirts of Khanaqin have become a haven for ISIS groups that have been sheltered there since the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces from the territory in the aftermath of the 2017 independence referendum.