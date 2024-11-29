KDP and PUK to meet Saturday to discuss Kurdistan's new government formation

Shafaq News/ The two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), are set to meet to discuss the formation of the new government.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that a KDP delegation will visit Al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday to meet with the PUK at its political bureau in Dabashan.

“The visit aims to address the formation of the new government in the Region,” he clarified.

On Wednesday, the KDP began discussions with political parties in Al-Sulaymaniyah to form the next government in the Region, following the parliamentary elections.

The discussions come after Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree calling for the first parliamentary session of the new term on Dec. 2.

The Oct. 20, 2024, election marked the sixth parliamentary cycle, with voting conducted across four provinces. Final results, announced on Oct. 30, showed the KDP securing 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes.

The PUK ranked second with 23 seats, garnering around 408,141 votes. New Generation Movement claimed 15 seats with 290,991 votes, followed by the Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats.