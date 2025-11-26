KDP-linked media chief held in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Garmian

A security force detained Karwan Kalarey, director of Kaziwa Media, in Kalar, the Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said Kalarey's family and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) branch in Garmian had received no prior notice about the arrest and still have no information about its reasons.

The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate – Garmian Office confirmed that it has not been able to reach Kalarey and only learned informally that a security agency detained him. It urged the authorities to release him, “ensure his safety, and clarify the legal basis for the arrest.”

Security bodies in Garmian have not commented so far.

Across Iraq, journalists — including in the Kurdistan Region — continue to face threats, censorship, and violence. Since 2003, many journalists have been forced into exile or subjected to intimidation. Despite periodic improvements in Iraq’s press-freedom ranking, reporters frequently cite equipment seizures, broadcast restrictions, and judicial pressure when covering or criticizing influential political actors.

