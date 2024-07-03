CF comments on leader Masoud Barzani's visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Shia Political Forces Coordination Framework (CF) emphasized the significance of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's visit to Baghdad, on Wednesday.

Ayid Al-Hilali, a senior figure within CF, told Shafaq News Agency, "Barzani's visit to Baghdad at this time is critically important for resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil. This visit holds major importance in bridging viewpoints on many contentious issues."

Al-Hilali added, "Barzani carries significant political weight in Baghdad, and this visit is expected to yield positive results for relations between the Regional and federal governments."

He pointed out that "Barzani brings with him many solutions to crises, especially with a genuine intention from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his government to resolve lingering issues with the Region, notably financial and oil-related matters."

Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad early Wednesday morning, scheduled to meet with senior political leaders and government officials there.

He was received by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Planning Minister Mohammed Tameem, Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed al-Asadi, Minister of Reconstruction and Public Municipalities Bankin Rekan, along with several other government officials and military leaders at Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier in the day, Barzani's office announced that his visit to Baghdad aims to conduct a series of meetings with official bodies and Iraqi political factions, seeking to engage with political leadership.

Later today, the Coordination Framework, comprising governing Shia political entities in Iraq, is set to host Barzani during its regular session, as disclosed by a source to Shafaq News Agency.