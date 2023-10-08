KRI allocates revenues for monthly employee salaries, emphasizes financial transparency

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) confirmed on Sunday that it has allocated a significant portion of its domestic financial revenues to finance the monthly salaries of public sector employees in the Region.

Hunar Jamal, the spokesperson for the ministry, stated during a joint press conference with the ministry's advisor, Hawri Kamal, that a substantial part of the financial revenues has been earmarked to bridge the gap in monthly salaries. He emphasized that the responsibility of the Regional Government (KRG) extends beyond salary disbursements to include expenses for departments and affiliated institutions.

During the same conference, the ministry's advisor mentioned, "Some media outlets that discuss revenues do not convey the truth. They mention 320 billion but do not clarify that not all of it is in cash. Some is allocated to ministries, some to services, and some to other areas, leaving a relatively small amount."

He continued, "We believe in transparency, and in the coming week, we will announce all revenues, including those of the last six months, and we will deliver this amount to the federal government and disclose the figure."

Kamal threatened legal action against local media outlets that he claimed were disseminating inaccurate news, emphasizing that the Ministry of Finance and Economy unequivocally rejects any unauthorized statements made on its behalf by any individual.