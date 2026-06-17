Iraqi Kurdistan reports first CCHF cases

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish Ministry of Health confirmed Wednesday the first two cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) recorded in the Kurdistan Region in 2026, both members of the same Erbil family.

The patients are a father and son, aged 71 and 29, residents of a neighborhood in Erbil city. Both were exposed to an infected animal and its byproducts following a slaughter carried out inside their home over the past two weeks.

After presenting to hospital with symptoms consistent with CCHF, diagnostic procedures were initiated and both cases were confirmed. The two patients are currently under medical observation and receiving treatment. One is in a relatively stable condition; the other remains unstable.

Several suspected cases had been followed up and tested across the Kurdistan Region earlier this year, of which only these two were confirmed.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 152 CCHF cases this year, including 10 deaths.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq