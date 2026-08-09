Iraqi Kurdistan, UK eye stronger cooperation
2026-08-09T14:46:33+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani and the UK’s new Consul General in Erbil, Holly Vare, discussed developments in Iraq and the wider region on Sunday, with both sides seeking closer bilateral ties.
Barzani welcomed the diplomat to her new post and expressed support for expanding engagement with the United Kingdom, while Vare pledged to advance cooperation across various fields.
سەرۆكی هەرێمی كوردستان و كونسوڵی گشتیی نوێی بەریتانیا كۆبوونەوەhttps://t.co/raG5oCo3Ha pic.twitter.com/c9wvC2Riig— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 9, 2026